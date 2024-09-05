Glimpse Of Tamannaah To Brighten Your Day

Kajol has advice... Amyra has a question... Preity has an adorable doctor...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia endorses Designer Rahul Mishra at the launch of his flagship store in Hyderabad: 'You make wearable art, and to wear one of your arts for your store launch felt so so amazing. Congratulations on yet another milestone Rahul! Your dedication to couture reflects in each of your pieces and it was joy to experience them firsthand yesterday. Happy to be a part of your journey. Many congratulations on your flagship store in Hyderabad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Smile and the whole world smiles with you .. laugh and they know ur laughing at them,' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur has a question for you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy makes you want to go swimming.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta gets her check-up done: 'Dr Jai to the rescue.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan wishes wife Amal Sufiya on her birthday, 'Wishing you the happiest happiest birthday Am! Even in your birthday pics I didn't feel like leaving you alone. Through everything life brings our way, I pray we always find ways to stay a little goofy and ever smiling cheek to cheek. I love you mostest.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Up close with Kriti Kharbanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila looks gorgeous for a photoshoot.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com