Glimpse Of Tamannaah To Brighten Your Day

Kajol has advice... Amyra has a question... Preity has an adorable doctor...
Tamannaah Bhatia endorses Designer Rahul Mishra at the launch of his flagship store in Hyderabad: 'You make wearable art, and to wear one of your arts for your store launch felt so so amazing. Congratulations on yet another milestone Rahul! Your dedication to couture reflects in each of your pieces and it was joy to experience them firsthand yesterday. Happy to be a part of your journey. Many congratulations on your flagship store in Hyderabad.'
'Smile and the whole world smiles with you .. laugh and they know ur laughing at them,' says Kajol.
Amyra Dastur has a question for you.
Mouni Roy makes you want to go swimming.
Preity Zinta gets her check-up done: 'Dr Jai to the rescue.'
Dulquer Salmaan wishes wife Amal Sufiya on her birthday, 'Wishing you the happiest happiest birthday Am! Even in your birthday pics I didn't feel like leaving you alone. Through everything life brings our way, I pray we always find ways to stay a little goofy and ever smiling cheek to cheek. I love you mostest.'
Up close with Kriti Kharbanda.
Kusha Kapila looks gorgeous for a photoshoot.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com