Will Kareena Solve Buckingham Murders?

With The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor seems to have found an ideal vessel to channel her newfound ambitions at this juncture of her career, observes Mayur Sanap.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday month just got extra special, as the makers of The Buckingham Murders have dropped the trailer for the film.

The investigation drama is the first creative collaboration between Director Hansal Mehta and Kareena, who makes her debut as producer.

Set in the UK, Kareena plays British-Indian detective named Jasmeet 'Jas' Bhamra, who is assigned to solve the murder case of a young boy.

The trailer opens with Jasmeet investigating five suspects in connection with the killing but they remain tight-lipped. We see public outrage and protests and the intense media spotlight on the case.

Throughout the trailer, there is a sense of unease with Jasmeet's character as she seems to be pushed to the brink of emotional collapse.

Her pale, unvarnished face paints her as troubled character with a hint of grief and trauma in her own life.

The trailer ends with a grief-stricken scream and the grim image of blood splattering on Jasmeet's face, leaving us intrigued.

Despite being a Hansal Mehta film, much of The Buckingham Murders is pinned on Kareena's allure.

She seems to have found an ideal vessel to channel her newfound ambitions at this juncture of her career.

This character has some of the same ache and sadness that Roopa from Laal Singh Chaddha and Maya from Jaane Jaan did, and yet Kareena's lack of vanity shows in her in a new, different light.

It's impressive how after two decades of stardom, she continues to reinvent herself as she takes up these real, solid, complex women to portray on screen.

Kareena is the star but the ensemble cast also draws your attention.

Ranveer Brar reunites with Mehta after their segment in Modern Love Mumbai (2022).

It's also lovely to see Sarah-Jane Dias in a film role after a long gap.

With many positive aspects working for it, lets hope The Buckingham Murders lives up to its promise.

The film arrives in cinemas on September 13.