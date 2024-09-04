News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia Is Worth It!

Alia Is Worth It!

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 04, 2024 10:16 IST
Kareena is off to work... Raashii shares a picture from the sets...Rajkummar is grateful...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt becomes the new global ambassador of L'Oréal Paris because, well, she's worth it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'Mama's gotta go to work... see you at the cinemas on 13th September,' Kareena Kapoor posts, referring to her coming film The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The murder mystery sees Bebo play a detective.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna shares a picture from the sets of her Telugu film Telusu Kada, which co-stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh keeps her fingers crossed for the Trivandrum Royals at the ongoing Kerala Cricket League matches.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shows off her ghagra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao, who turned 40 on August 31, thanks his fans for the love but doesn't leave the opportunity to promote his next film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 'Thank you so much guys for all your lovely birthday wishes. You guys have made my birthday very special. Sabhi Stree aur Purushon ko dil se dhanyawaad.
From #Bickkyy to now #Vicky Ab taiyar ho jaiye #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Dekhne ke liye. Jald hi la rahe hain aapke liye. Zabardast Comedy se bharpoor entertainment.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wishes daddy Shakti Kapoor on his birthday on September 3: 'Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! Happy Birthday Baapu @shaktikapoor Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai Love you Baapu.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi enjoys the view of the Leaning Tower Of Pisa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget finds a unique place to meditate on her Europe vacation.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
