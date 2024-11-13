'Citadel Makers Could Have Done More With Me'

'On the big screen, we focus on hope for your dreams whereas OTT is the bitter reality.'

IMAGE: Simran Bagga in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Tamil-Telugu-Hindi actress Simran Bagga, who stars in the spy thriller Web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, is very happy with the way her career is heading.

"My journey so far has been power packed, busy, successful, courageous and still looking forward for solid roles to work in so I stay connected with my fans," she tells Subhash K Jha.

"There were ups and downs in my journey, but that's the challenge which makes me recognise my potential of facing life head-on. I love peace so I try to forgive. I feel there is room in me to improve."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simran Trishi Bagga/Instagram

Most of Simran's scenes in Honey Bunny are with Sikandar Kher and she loved working with him.

"Sikandar is a fabulous actor," she says.

"He gave me a tough fight in all the scenes we did together. I feel he is a vastly under-rated actor. He should work more to showcase his talent. He is apt for international movies too."

Being a part of the Citadel franchise meant a huge responsibility for Simran.

"I was happy when Citadel came my way. It was supposed to be a solid role when it was offered to me. Personally, I feel they could have done more with my portion; it had a lot of scope."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simran Trishi Bagga/Instagram

For Simran, the big screen is irreplaceable.

"It is larger than life, it caters to audiences' dreams and fantasy, which I feel OTT has taken away and given them a feeling of staying grounded by touching on reality-based subjects. On the big screen, we focus on hope for your dreams whereas OTT is the bitter reality.

"I feel the hope should stay alive. Never give up."

IMAGE: Simran with husband Deepak Bagga and sons Adheep and Aadit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Simran Trishi Bagga/Instagram

"I think I deserve much more but somewhere in balancing the act of a home-maker and work life, as a woman, naturally, the preference goes to making the home first," she says.

"While my children were growing up, I hardly focused on my work. I chose as wisely as I could from whatever came my way. I feel I have done my best and am satisfied on that front.

"Now, my children have grown up. Adheep has just left for university and Aadit is in Standard 8. I have ample time to work, so I hope author-backed films will happen.

"I am planning to shape my work profile since I have time now, so that I can live up to the expectations of my fans."