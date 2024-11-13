Aamir-Kiran Take Lost Ladies To New York

IMAGE: Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, Vikas Khanna, Jyoti Deshpande and Prabal Gurung. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Khanna/Instagram

It seems that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have started their Oscar campaign for Laapataa Ladies.

For starters, they have renamed the film Lost Ladies and unveiled a new poster.

Next, they headed to Vikas Khanna's swanky restaurant Bungalow in New York and made a splash there.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Vikas Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Khanna/Instagram

It's always nice to discuss movies with some mouth-watering food.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Khanna/Instagram

A line on the new poster reads, 'Sometimes you have to lose your way to find yourself.'

The social media post elaborates: 'The wait is over! Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies -- a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! Huge shoutout to Jahan Singh Bakshi and Prashanth C for bringing our story to life with this stunning design. Get ready to be swept away!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Khanna/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Khanna, seen here with Jyoti Deshpande, President, media and content business, RIL, writes, 'Jab dil se Dua atti hai, 'Jeet lo duniya.' This is exactly what I felt yesterday when we were hosting Oscar Campaigning event of Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) at Bungalow.'

He adds, 'Kiran you are a true artist to create such an iconic film. Aamir Sir, you are the KINDEST. The way you engaged & loved & respected Mysha was everything to me. (See pic 2 & 6) Jyoti your genuineness & everygy to support South Asian Arts is inspiring. Your journey defines an Indian value system of 'always there for you like a family'. Prabal you are an inspiration to millions. You lift so many of us as you rise. Shine forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Khanna/Instagram

Aamir acknowledges young chef Mysha and her magic in the kitchen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neerja Patel/Instagram

Enjoying gol gappas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Khanna/Instagram

Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1, 2024, and stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17.

