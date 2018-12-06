Get ready for Taimur's birthday party!

Last updated on: December 06, 2018 12:06 IST

Tim-Tim turns two next fortnight!

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor's children Samiera and Kiaan with their cousin Taimur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The Khan-Kapoor family took off to Pataudi to celebrate Taimur's first birthday on December 20.

It was an intimate family gathering, and the pictures on Instagram proved that.

This time, it is going to be different.

"Taimur has his own friends in school now plus pals from the film fraternity like AbRam (Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son), Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor's son), Aaradhya (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter) and more. Plus, Taimur's little cousin, Inaaya (Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter)," a close friend of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tells Subhash K Jha.

"Taimur now understands the nitty-gritty of birthday parties... the cake, candles, balloons, games. He will definitely have a party for his birthday this time."