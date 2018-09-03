Kareena in a bikini steals the show from Taimur

September 03, 2018 15:16 IST

Bollywood royalty holidays in style...

Soha Ali Khan treated us to some lovely photographs of a family holiday in the Maldives.

Accompanying her were husband Kunal Khemmu, their daughter Inaya, elder bro Saif, sister-in-law Kareena and, of course, their son Taimur.

Kareena doesn't patronise social media, but her fans are updated about what's going on in Bebo's life via her family and friends's SM accounts :)))

Kareena in that red bikini is clearly the sexiest vision you will see all year. And to think that Bebo will be 40 come two Septembers from now.

Sacred Games's success seems to have done wonders for the Nawab of Pataudi's mizzaj (temperament). He looks happier -- clearly Season 2 will see Inspector Sartaj Singh hit the high notes.

Inaya and her dad and Taimur and his mum take art lessons together.

In her book, The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous, Soha captured Saif's reaction when she told him that she was pregnant.

'... the funniest reaction was my brother's. He looked... relieved,' Soha writes.

'"Thank God," he exclaimed, slapping his hand on his forehead. "Now you guys can take Taimur and your child to Disneyland and play football with them and do all the things I'm too old to do! And then they can come to me for a bedtime story".' :)))

Photographs: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram