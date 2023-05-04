News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tara, Fatima Watch The Sound of Music

Tara, Fatima Watch The Sound of Music

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 04, 2023 11:26 IST
Stars arrived at the premiere of The Sound Of Music, the first ever international Broadway musical in India, at the newly-launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures the film folk, as they walk the green carpet.

 

Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in pink.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh picks a yellow dress with a jacket.

 

Sayami Kher goes black.

 

 

Radhika Merchant.

 

Fans take a selfie with Nita Ambani.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji prefers to go desi.

 

Harnaaz Sandhu wears a shimmery black dress.

 

Kajal Aggarwal arrives with husband Gautam Kitchlu.

 

Kiran Rao arrives with son Azad.

 

Mandira Bedi brings her son Vir along.

 

Pankaj Udhas with wife Farida, daughters Reva and Nayaab and her husband Ojas Adhia.

 

Kabir Khan escorts wife Mini Mathur.

 

Karan Tacker arrives with sister Sasha.

 

Sonali Kulkarni.

 

Amruta Subhash arrives husband Sandesh Kulkarni and their niece, Kaveri, centre. Kaveri is Sonali Kulkarni's daughter.

 

Ishitta Arun with husband Dhruv Ghanekar and their daughters, Amaala and Alaaya.

 

Geeta Basra with her daughter, Hinaya.

 

Shankar Mahadevan with wife Sangeeta, and their sons, Siddharth and Shivam.

 

Shruti Seth with daughter Alina and mum Kiran Seth.

 

Roshni Chopra arrives with her sons, Jaiveer and Reyaan.

 

Tara Sharma Saluja with her children, Zen and Kai, and mother Susan Sharma.

 

Falguni Pathak.

