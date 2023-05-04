Will You Watch This Film In May?

May has a whole lot of entertainment tucked away in its many films and Web series.

Joginder Tuteja tells you what's coming up.

Afwaah

Release Date: May 5

What happens when a rumour changes the course of people's lives?

That's the genesis of Sudhir Mishra's next directorial Afwaah, which has a unique subject and a set of accomplished actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar and Sumeet Vyas.

Anubhav Sinha produces this social thriller, which hopes to make a statement while bringing on the entertainment.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release Date: May 5

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu is part fantasy, part drama. Primarily comprising of newcomers, this sees a lot of mystery when 14-year-old Parth forms a friendship with a boy named Jugnu, who lives in a haunted forest near his village.

The Kerala Story

Release Date: May 5

The Kerala Story caught everyone's attention with its hard-hitting promo.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the film has seen protests, calling for a stay on its release. The Supreme Court, however, refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: May 5

Dimple Kapadia's career is on a roll, thanks to Pathaan and then Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

She's back with Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, where she plays a don in a village.

The crime film is directed by Homi Adajania.

Chatrapathi

Release Date: May 12

Yet another pan-India film arrives this month in the form of Chatrapathi.

An official remake of SS Rajamouli's film of the same name, that starred Prabhas in the lead, this one marks the Hindi debut of Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Nushrratt Bharuccha is his leading lady.

A masala action affair with loads of drama, Chatrapathi is backed by Jayantilal Gada, who released RRR in Hindi last year.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Release Date: May 12

It would be a double bill month for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as a week after Afwaah, he returns with Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

A desi film set in Lucknow, this romcom has Neha Sharma as his leading lady.

Dahaad

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release Date: May 12

Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop chasing a serial killer in the Web series, Dahaad.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, it is the first Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival.

It also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

IB 71

Release Date: May 12

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal turns producer with IB 71, where he plays an intelligence officer. The film tells the story of a secret mission that helped to win the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Music School

Release Date: May 12

Music School pays tribute to the Hollywood classic The Sound Of Music, even recreating three songs from the original, Do Re Mi, 16 Going on 17 and So Long, Farewell.

Music teacher (Shriya Saran) and drama teacher (Sharman Joshi) struggle to stage The Sound Of Music, even as parents want the children to focus on academics.

Ilaiyaraaja scores the scores in this film.

Aazam: Rise Of A New Don

Release Date: May 19

Jimmy Sheirgill leads the cast in Aazam, where he plays a close associate of Nawab Khan, one of the most powerful dons in Mumbai.

The crime thriller sees Jimmy in shades of grey, as the film focuses on the succession battle of Khan.

The film co-stars Abhimanyu Singh and Indraneil Sengupta.

Kathal

Where to watch? Netflix

Release Date: May 19

When two jackfruits disappear from a politician's garden, it is up to Sanya Malhotra's cop character to investigate and uncover the truth.

The comedy also stars Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav.

Coat

Release Date: May 26

What happens when all that a youngster craves for is a coat? If he belongs to a poor family, can he convince his father to buy him one?

Coat is a film about a father-son relationship, played by Vivaan Shah and Sanjay Mishra, where the young boy wants to fulfill his dreams.