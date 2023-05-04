What's On Tamannaah's Mind?

Salman does a reality check... Kartik spends time with Katori... Bipasha shows her whole world...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

And that's how Tamannaah Bhatia gets her hair done!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan cools off in a pool, as he sings, 'Back to life back to reality.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan spends time with his dog Katori.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu shares her 'whole world' in a picture with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Singh/Instagram

Sunny Singh's bittersweet moment as he wraps up his upcoming romcom, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, with Avneet Kaur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti is 'happiest with plants'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Will Selfiee streaming on OTT, is Emraan Hashmi introspecting on what went wrong?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanajy Dutt dedicates a post to his mum Nargis on her death anniversary: 'Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Satyajit Ray on his 102 birth anniversary: 'With the Great man himself .. Satyajit Ray or as we all called him fondly MANEK Da .. the closest I ever got to have the privilege of working with him .. in remembrance … on his Birth Anniversary May 2nd.'