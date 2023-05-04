News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's On Tamannaah's Mind?

What's On Tamannaah's Mind?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 04, 2023 09:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Salman does a reality check... Kartik spends time with Katori... Bipasha shows her whole world...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

And that's how Tamannaah Bhatia gets her hair done!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan cools off in a pool, as he sings, 'Back to life back to reality.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan spends time with his dog Katori.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu shares her 'whole world' in a picture with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Singh/Instagram

Sunny Singh's bittersweet moment as he wraps up his upcoming romcom, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, with Avneet Kaur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti is 'happiest with plants'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Will Selfiee streaming on OTT, is Emraan Hashmi introspecting on what went wrong?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanajy Dutt dedicates a post to his mum Nargis on her death anniversary: 'Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Satyajit Ray on his 102 birth anniversary: 'With the Great man himself .. Satyajit Ray or as we all called him fondly MANEK Da .. the closest I ever got to have the privilege of working with him .. in remembrance … on his Birth Anniversary May 2nd.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Look How The Bollywood Saas Has Changed!
Look How The Bollywood Saas Has Changed!
Kriti, Ananya Just Made Summer Hotter!
Kriti, Ananya Just Made Summer Hotter!
Only Thing Aparshakti Wants To Change...
Only Thing Aparshakti Wants To Change...
Jaishankar to meet Chinese FM, no talks with Bilawal
Jaishankar to meet Chinese FM, no talks with Bilawal
Turning Point: SKY-Kishan blow away Punjab Kings
Turning Point: SKY-Kishan blow away Punjab Kings
It Was Party Time For Sonakshi, Huma, Aditi
It Was Party Time For Sonakshi, Huma, Aditi
SKY, Kishan and Livingstone light up Mohali!
SKY, Kishan and Livingstone light up Mohali!

More like this

Inside Neha Dhupia's Home

Inside Neha Dhupia's Home

Rashmika's Summer Fashion

Rashmika's Summer Fashion

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances