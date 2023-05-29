Fast X Racing To 100 Crores!

The Vin Diesel film had the best collections amongst all the movies in the running across the country.

IMAGE: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in Fast X.

Quite a few movies released last weekend: Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Aazam: Rise of a new Don, La Vaste, NRI Wives, Auhaan, Chal Zindagi and the dubbed Malayalam film 2018.

Out of these, only Jogira Sara Ra Ra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, saw some sort of numbers.

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

The film netted Rs 1.75 crore* (Rs 17.5 million) in the opening weekend. The Friday collections (Rs 40 lakh/Rs 4 million) doubled on Saturday, showing that a segment of audience liked the film. Now, it needs to sustain through the week.

The dubbed Malayalam release 2018 was much talked about, but the box office outcome was very poor with less than Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) coming in the first weekend.

IMAGE: Yogini Bihani, Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in The Kerala Story.

In its fourth week, The Kerala Story collected Rs 11 crore* (Rs 110 million), which shows that audiences are still coming in.

The blockbuster has already collected Rs 225 crore (Rs 2.25 billion), and is still going strong.

Fast X is heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark (Rs 1 billion).

After a very good first week, it kept earning money in the second weekend as well, with Rs 13 crore* (Rs 130 million) coming in. In fact, the film had the best collections amongst all the movies in the running across the country.

So far, the Vin Diesel film has collected Rs 94 crore* (Rs 940 million).

IMAGE: Vidyut Jammwal in IB 71.

Vidyut Jammwal's IB 71 is continuing to fight it out at theatres.

Most films lose steam by the second weekend, but this one is continuing to hold screens and shows for the third week as well.

It started off with the first week numbers of Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million), held on reasonably in the second week with Rs 5.50 crore (Rs 55 million) coming in and will have a third week of Rs 3.25 crore+ (Rs 32.5 million).

Over the weekend gone by, it managed to bring in Rs 2.10 crore* (Rs 21 million), pushing its total to Rs 18.55 crore* (Rs 185.5 million).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.