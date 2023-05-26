Nawaz-Neha Go On A Movie Date

Kushan Nandy's romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra sees the unlikely pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma.

But they perfectly complemented each other at a screening of the film in Mumbai.

Neha Sharma looks pretty in pink.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes the colour look good too.

Nawaz feels 'Love, be it between a boy and a girl or your passion for your craft, carries with it no complaints.'

Aisha Sharma cheers for her sister.

Shehnaaz Gill goes desi for the screening.

Nawaz and Shehnaaz share a few laughs.

Nikki Tamboli features in a song in the film.

Shweta Basu Prasad, who was applauded for her performance in Jubilee.

Sonal Chauhan.

Zarina Wahab.

Harshvardhan Rane.

Akshay Oberoi.

Armaan Malik.

Sharad Kelkar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar