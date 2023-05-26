News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nawaz-Neha Go On A Movie Date

Nawaz-Neha Go On A Movie Date

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 26, 2023 15:13 IST
Kushan Nandy's romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra sees the unlikely pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma.

But they perfectly complemented each other at a screening of the film in Mumbai.

Neha Sharma looks pretty in pink.

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes the colour look good too.

 

Nawaz feels 'Love, be it between a boy and a girl or your passion for your craft, carries with it no complaints.'

Read his Rediff interview here.

 

Aisha Sharma cheers for her sister.

 

Shehnaaz Gill goes desi for the screening.

 

Nawaz and Shehnaaz share a few laughs.

 

Nikki Tamboli features in a song in the film.

 

Shweta Basu Prasad, who was applauded for her performance in Jubilee.

 

Sonal Chauhan.

 

Zarina Wahab.

 

Harshvardhan Rane.

 

Akshay Oberoi.

 

Armaan Malik.

 

Sharad Kelkar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

