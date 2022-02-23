Farhan's Daughters Add to the FUN Wedding

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's perfect wedding was attended by family and close friends.

it was one BIG party!

There was music, dance, gaiety and a lot of emotion.

Kindly click on the images to check out the guests at Shibani and Farhan's wedding ceremony, clicked by Photographers Sam and Ekta.

IMAGE: The bridal couple, with Zoya Akhtar, Baba Azmi, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi, Honey Irani, Farah Khan.

Seated are Farhan's daughters Shakya and Akira and Baba Azmi's children Meghna and Viraaj.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: Farhan with his adorable daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: With the parents of the bride, Sulabha and Shashidhar Dandekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shibani's dad walks her down the aisle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shibani's sisters Apeksha and Anusha get teary-eyed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Farhan has some fun with his sisters-in-law.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shibani dances with her father-in-law, Javed Akhtar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi follows with Shashidar Dandekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: The day saw a lot of fun and laughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: Farhan, Shabana and Farah dance with Hrithik Roshan to the tunes of Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: Hrithik and Farhan groove to their song Senorita from Zoya's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan and Hrithik's birthdays are one day apart -- Farhan was born on January 9, 1974; Hrithik the next day the same year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan and Eshaan Noorani, members of the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composer trio, add music to the proceedings. They have collaborated with Farhan since his directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: Zoya posted her blessings for the couple: 'May you never stop laughing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: The couple with the groom's best men.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: And this one, with the ladies!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram