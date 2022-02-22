Shibani-Farhan's wedding party

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wed on Saturday, February 19, at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse.

Shibani and Farhan exchanged their vows in a Christian ceremony, followed by a registered wedding in Mumbai.

In their first public appearance as man and wife, Shibani and Farhan matched their traditional wear.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the dishy couple.

IMAGE: Shibani and Farhan, in beautiful shades of peach and pastel pink.

The couple distributed sweets to the media after the marriage registration.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The guests included Farhan's cousins, Farah and Sajid Khan.

Farah wore colours of purple, with a beautiful statement neck piece by Sunita Kapoor.

Farhan's mother Honey Iraninand Farah/Sajid's mother Menaka Irani are sisters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Also present was Shibani's BFF Rhea Chakraborty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

IMAGE: Farah shared images from the wedding party, including this one, with her beloved aunt Honey Irani.

Farah once recalled how her aunt always made sure to get the same number of gifts for Farah and Sajid as she did for her own children Zoya and Farhan when she traveled abroad.Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Farhan's elder sister Zoya Akhtar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Farah with Sajid and Zoya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi gets rich praise from Bollywood's top choreographer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram