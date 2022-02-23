News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shibani-Farhan's PERFECT WEDDING

Shibani-Farhan's PERFECT WEDDING

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: February 23, 2022 15:09 IST
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married in an intimate wedding on February 19, at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse.

After keeping it private from the media, the couple posted beautiful pictures from the wedding on Instagram.

Farhan writes: 'A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.'

Kindly click on the images for glimpses of Shibani and Farhan's wedding ceremony, captured by photographers Sam and Ekta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shibani ditched the traditional white bridal gown for a red one for their Christian wedding. It was designed by Monica and Karishma of JADE.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The only piece of jewellery that Shibani wore, apart from her wedding ring, was earrings by Goenka India.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Farhan looked dapper in a tuxedo designed by Govinda Mehta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Farhan kisses his bride.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yes, it's certainly a WOW moment!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And they lived happily ever after!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

 

 
