Shibani-Farhan's PERFECT WEDDING

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married in an intimate wedding on February 19, at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse.

After keeping it private from the media, the couple posted beautiful pictures from the wedding on Instagram.

Farhan writes: 'A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shibani ditched the traditional white bridal gown for a red one for their Christian wedding. It was designed by Monica and Karishma of JADE.

IMAGE: The only piece of jewellery that Shibani wore, apart from her wedding ring, was earrings by Goenka India.

IMAGE: Farhan looked dapper in a tuxedo designed by Govinda Mehta.

IMAGE: Farhan kisses his bride.

IMAGE: Yes, it's certainly a WOW moment!

IMAGE: And they lived happily ever after!

