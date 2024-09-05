News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Fans Welcome GOAT With Firecrackers

Fans Welcome GOAT With Firecrackers

Source: ANI
September 05, 2024 14:29 IST
The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer GOAT released to much fanfare and celebration.

Fans gathered in theatres in Trichy to watch the film and make a major event of it.

 

 

Fans gathered outside the Rohini theatre in Chennai, and were seen dancing, bursting crackers and pouring milk on Vijay's GOAT banners.

Even children are his fans.

A 10-year-old girl said, "I am a big fan of actor Vijay, so I have come to see the film."

Another fan said she was excited about the movie and eagerly waiting to watch her 'favourite star' on screen.

An elephant, beautifully decorated, was also a part of the celebrations.

Thalapathy Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer of GOAT.

The trailer introduces him as a field agent and spy, who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son.

Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's hit action drama Leo.

