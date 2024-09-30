News
Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Mithunda

Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Mithunda

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 11:28 IST
IMAGE: 'He is the only male actor in the '80s who made dance and fights look real. Karate and disco matlab Mithunda.' Click here to read more. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

Mithun Chakraborty, star of films such as Mrigayaa, Surakshaa, Disco Dancer and Dance Dance, has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on X: 'Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.'

The award will be presented to Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024, Vaishnaw said.

IMAGE: Did Mithun marry Sridevi? Click here to find out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

Chakraborty, 74, made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen's 1976 film Mrigayaa, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He is also known for films such as Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Commando and Agneepath.

Source: PTI
The Cult of Mithun Chakraborty
'Mithun is still Jimmy to millions'
How Mithun Dazzled The World
