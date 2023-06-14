News
Everyone's Talking About Shilpa's Pic

Everyone's Talking About Shilpa's Pic

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 14, 2023 10:55 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty proves that age is just a number.

Shilpa, who turned 48 on June 8, looks stunning in a monokini while holidaying in Tuscany.

 

'Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia,' she writes.

'This place is divine, also known as the holy waters, for 3,000 years, hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this,' she adds.

Farah Khan comments, 'The hot springs must hav gotten hotter shilps.'

We agree, Farah.

REDIFF MOVIES
