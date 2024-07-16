Elli's Super Hot Beach Look

Vicky promotes Bad Newz... Alaya is in London... Sayani tries a new hairstyle...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

What does Elli AvrRam do when she's not starring in Hindi films like Ganapath, Goodbye or Malang? Making super hot pictures on the beach, of course!

And then she throws in a caption that makes you wonder just what's on her mind.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal shares a picture with his Bad Newz co-stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk and writes, 'Our chemistry is chemistrying and our release is releasing on 19th July in theatres near you!!! See you there...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F is having a good time in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoorand Mira Rajput make memories under a tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey sends in a forget-me-not picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Like Sayani Gupta's new hairstyle?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan makes grey look good.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda feels 'self love is the best love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Who's keeping Trisha Krishnan busy on the phone in Baku, Azerbaijan?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu enjoy some fun times in Copenhagen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar /Instagram

Mithila Palkar captures her sari look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol suits up and shows us her corny humour: 'I just stepped on a cornflake. Now I am officially a cereal killer!'