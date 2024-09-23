News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ed Sheeran Surprise At Diljit's Concert

Ed Sheeran Surprise At Diljit's Concert

Source: ANI
September 23, 2024 17:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Music sensation Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham.

This visit comes just six months after Diljit invited Ed to perform in Punjabi at his Mumbai concert, marking a memorable exchange between the two musical icons.

On Monday, both artists shared a lively Reel on Instagram, capturing the moment when Diljit, dressed in an all-white ensemble, excitedly announced Ed's arrival with the exuberant shout, 'Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

The audience erupted in applause as Ed took to the stage, strumming his guitar for a rendition of his hit song, The Shape of You.

Diljit joined Ed for a mashup of The Shape of You and his own track Naina from the Hindi film, Crew.

They concluded the performance with a warm embrace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

The pair first shared the stage in March during Ed's Mumbai performance, where Diljit surprised fans by joining him for a rendition of his popular track Lover.

It marked Ed Sheeran's debut singing in Punjabi, showcasing the growing camaraderie between Western and Indian music.

In addition to his collaboration with Diljit, Ed recently performed alongside Arijit Singh in London, where they sang the popular ballad Perfect,

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Ed Sheeran arrives in Mumbai
PIX: Ed Sheeran arrives in Mumbai
Has Ed Sheeran Got SRK's Pose Right?
Has Ed Sheeran Got SRK's Pose Right?
Dear Ed, you made me Happier
Dear Ed, you made me Happier
Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel
Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel
J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah
J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah
Recipe: Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers
Recipe: Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers
Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration
Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration

More like this

Ed Sheeran gets a slice of Danny Boyle's India

Ed Sheeran gets a slice of Danny Boyle's India

The Real Reason Why Movies Are Flopping

The Real Reason Why Movies Are Flopping

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances