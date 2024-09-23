Ed Sheeran Surprise At Diljit's Concert

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Music sensation Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham.

This visit comes just six months after Diljit invited Ed to perform in Punjabi at his Mumbai concert, marking a memorable exchange between the two musical icons.

On Monday, both artists shared a lively Reel on Instagram, capturing the moment when Diljit, dressed in an all-white ensemble, excitedly announced Ed's arrival with the exuberant shout, 'Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

The audience erupted in applause as Ed took to the stage, strumming his guitar for a rendition of his hit song, The Shape of You.

Diljit joined Ed for a mashup of The Shape of You and his own track Naina from the Hindi film, Crew.

They concluded the performance with a warm embrace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

The pair first shared the stage in March during Ed's Mumbai performance, where Diljit surprised fans by joining him for a rendition of his popular track Lover.

It marked Ed Sheeran's debut singing in Punjabi, showcasing the growing camaraderie between Western and Indian music.

In addition to his collaboration with Diljit, Ed recently performed alongside Arijit Singh in London, where they sang the popular ballad Perfect,

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com