News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Amit Roy Walked Out of Raju Hirani's Dunki

Why Amit Roy Walked Out of Raju Hirani's Dunki

By SUBHASH K JHA
July 14, 2022 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rajkumar Hirani, left, with Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkumar Hirani/Instagram

Director of Photography Amit Roy, who has shot some of Ram Gopal Varma's films like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Nishabd and Rann, has opted out of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Roy says the parting was amiable.

"Creatively, I was not able to come on the same page as Raju Hirani sir and I felt continuing would have hurt both the film and our friendship," Roy tells Subhash K Jha.

Won't letting go of such a prestigious project damage his career?

"I don't feel that way. I'm a friend of the film and I feel when sensibilities don't match, there's no point pushing it."

 

IMAGE: Amit Roy

When asked what these creative differences with Hirani were, Roy says, "Raju sir has a classical approach to cinema and it's paid rich dividends for him. I suppose I'm a bit edgy and non-conformist. I think both of us recognised that it was in our best interests to move on."

"I have immense love and regard for Raju sir and I think he feels the same way about me, regardless of the fact that this collaboration couldn't bear fruit."

"Now as a fanboy, I'm eagerly looking forward to the first cut of Dunki."

Roy parts by referring to his erstwhile mentor: "The biggest thing I learned from Ram Gopal Varma was to keep moving forward."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'I try to avoid looking at him as THE Shah Rukh Khan'
'I try to avoid looking at him as THE Shah Rukh Khan'
What's left Shriya CONFUSED in Spain?
What's left Shriya CONFUSED in Spain?
When Actors Played FATHER and SON
When Actors Played FATHER and SON
Gandhi statue in Hindu temple vandalised in Canada
Gandhi statue in Hindu temple vandalised in Canada
'BJP won't weaken AIADMK before 2024'
'BJP won't weaken AIADMK before 2024'
Gotabaya still in Maldives, yet to submit resignation
Gotabaya still in Maldives, yet to submit resignation
Decoded: Why you feel hotter in Delhi in July
Decoded: Why you feel hotter in Delhi in July

More like this

What Are Disha's Eyes Telling You?

What Are Disha's Eyes Telling You?

Raju: Shah Rukh, Taapsee Kya Jodi Hai!

Raju: Shah Rukh, Taapsee Kya Jodi Hai!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances