15 Tips To Dazzle This Diwali

Diwali is all about decking up to the nines.

And Bollywood's enthusiasm for it is stuff of red carpet dreams.

This Festival of Lights, Sukanya Verma's tips to dazzle like the shiniest folks in tinsel town.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Channel your inner patakha.

Kiara Advani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

How to look bold and traditional at once? Kiara demonstrates to va va voom effect.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Sparkle and sequins go a long way in adding that extra something to a star's shimmer. Balance the jazz with slick, straight hair like Katrina and you're good to go.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

A string of gajra is the go-to accessory of desi festive styling. And newcomer Shanaya Kapoor knows that only too well.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

This Diwali, have fun with your bling box. Bring out those vintage pieces, the heirloom pieces -- the dainty septum nath on Aditi is a case in point.

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

There's just one cardinal rule of Diwali styling. Too much is never too much.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Have fun with your sari blouse -- Victorian style ruffle collars, et al.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Pretty in pastels is an evergreen mood and Lolo samples its allure to the hilt.

Bipasha Basu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

If you're happy and you know it and you really want to show it -- the mommy-to-be embraces the brightest in hues and floral prints.

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Or keep it classy in cream and gold, a la Mouni. Such a stunning contrast from her all-evil, all-black, antagonist in Brahmastra.

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Jewel tones are Diwali's best friends. And KT has no reason to be Hush Hush about it.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

As cliché as it sounds, this well-dressed husband and wife jodi are serious couple goals.

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul gets in the glittery spirit of the Festival of Lights.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Bring some drama to the table by dabbing tons of kohl and accentuate those big, beautiful eyes.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

It's not all glitz and gold. Dewy fresh makeup carries no less on impact.