Like Ananya, Ayushmann In Dream Girl 2?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

The producers of the comedy Dream Girl 2 on Monday unveiled a poster for their film.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster and wrote, 'Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.'

Only Ayushmann's face is visible as he emerges from behind a bright curtain while Ananya Panday -- or Pari in the film -- gazes at Ayushmann.

Dream Girl 2 was supposed to be released in July and the delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Speaking about the decision, Producer Ektaa R Kapoor says, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2 and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face."

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the successful Dream Girl, which was released in 2019.

Besides Ayushmann and Ananya, the film stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz.

***

First Look: Abhishek, Saiyami's Ghoomer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

The first look for Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer was also unveiled on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the movie poster and wrote, 'Lefty hai? Left hi hai. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!'

Ghoomer portrays the inspiring story of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek.

Helmed by R Balki, Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Ghoomer will premiere on August 12 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.