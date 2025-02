Television actor Drashti Dhami recently posted pictures of her stunning maternity shoot on social media.

Her radiance certainly shines through, as she flaunts her baby bump in a red gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Drashti Dhami /Instagram

The pictures are, of course, flashback, as Drashti welcomed a baby girl with Niraj Khemka last October.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Drashti Dhami /Instagram

Their little daughter has been named Leela.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Drashti Dhami /Instagram

Drashti captions the pictures, 'I am too sexy for my bump.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Drashti Dhami /Instagram

So how did the Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa winner meet her husband? She shares her love story here.