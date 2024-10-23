News
Drashti Dhami Welcomes Her First Child

Source: ANI
October 23, 2024 11:17 IST
IMAGE: Drashti Dhami with husband Niraj Khemka, Jankee Parekh Mehta and Nakuul Mehta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jankee Parekh Mehta/Instagram

Actor Drashti Dhami and husband Niraj Khemka have welcomed their first child.

The couple took to their Instagram account to share the happy news: 'Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start.'

The baby girl was born on October 22.

 

The couple's announcement was met with love and congratulations from their friends in the entertainment industry.

Actors Shakti Arora, Kishwer Merchantt, Aditya Seal, and Disha Parmar were among those who sent warm wishes to the new parents.

Drashti was last seen in the series Duranga. Apart from that, she has been a part of television soaps Dil Mill Gayye, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani,

Source: ANI
