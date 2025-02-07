The F-Word Rules OTT This Week

Food, feminism, fights, father-son issues, famous rivalries, OTT is as loaded as it gets this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

Baby John

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Varun Dhawan attempts larger-than-life action hero antics in the remake of Vijay's Theri where he plays a cop gone underground after a fatal attempt on his family's life with the single-minded objective of protecting his little daughter from harm's way.

Game Changer

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In the Shankar-directed spectacle, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, a righteous cop's endeavours to ensure fair elections ensues in much conflict and challenges.

Mrs

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Sanya Malhotra shines as a married women saddled by the expectations of patriarchy and tradition in Arati Kadav's Hindi remake of Jeo Baby's acclaimed Malayalam drama, The Great Indian Kitchen,

Anuja

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Nominated for an Oscar in the Live Action Short Film category, this 22-minute gem by Adam J Graves chronicles the dreams of children in Delhi slums through the story of two sisters daring to rise above their circumstances.

The Mehta Boys

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Strained ties and tension between a father-son duo, played by Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary, are addressed in Irani's directorial debut.

Bagman

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A family must stand up against a sinister, supernatural force as the creepy, chilly events of Bagman unfold.

Kinda Pregnant

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Amy Schumer fakes a baby bump when all her dreams of settling down come crashing down only to find her dream guy just around the corner.

Kobali

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Clash of clans ensues in this eight-part original Telugu OTT series where two families feud for power and pride.

Bogota: City of the Lost

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki portrays the story of an immigrant's survival after he arrives in the Columbian capital in pursuit of better prospects only to get entangled in its black market forms the crux of Bogota's thriller.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Team India and Pakistan's cricket stars come forward to discuss the sporting world's ultimate rivalry, its history and hysteria in a new Netflix documentary.

Matt and Mara

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English

A creative writing professor in Toronto facing trouble in marital paradise encounters her friend from their university days and forms an unforeseen connection in Kazik Radwanski's tender drama.

Bada Naam Karenge

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Sooraj Barjatya hopes to rub off his sweet, sanskari values on the streaming space in his new series about a newlywed arranged marriage couple against the backdrop of a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

Nykaa Wali Shaadi

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Beauty giant Nykaa champions the cause of four real brides and their respective weddings as they discover the definition of beauty and identity.

Transformer One

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron's friendship before they turned bitter foes spearheading Autobots and Decepticons respectively comes to light in the well-received animated spin-off the burgeoning Transformers franchise.