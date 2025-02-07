HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The F-Word Rules OTT This Week

The F-Word Rules OTT This Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 07, 2025 12:36 IST

Food, feminism, fights, father-son issues, famous rivalries, OTT is as loaded as it gets this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

 

Baby John
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Varun Dhawan attempts larger-than-life action hero antics in the remake of Vijay's Theri where he plays a cop gone underground after a fatal attempt on his family's life with the single-minded objective of protecting his little daughter from harm's way.

 

Game Changer
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In the Shankar-directed spectacle, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, a righteous cop's endeavours to ensure fair elections ensues in much conflict and challenges.

 

Mrs
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Sanya Malhotra shines as a married women saddled by the expectations of patriarchy and tradition in Arati Kadav's Hindi remake of Jeo Baby's acclaimed Malayalam drama, The Great Indian Kitchen,

 

Anuja
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Nominated for an Oscar in the Live Action Short Film category, this 22-minute gem by Adam J Graves chronicles the dreams of children in Delhi slums through the story of two sisters daring to rise above their circumstances.

 

The Mehta Boys
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Strained ties and tension between a father-son duo, played by Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary, are addressed in Irani's directorial debut.

 

Bagman
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

A family must stand up against a sinister, supernatural force as the creepy, chilly events of Bagman unfold.

 

Kinda Pregnant
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Amy Schumer fakes a baby bump when all her dreams of settling down come crashing down only to find her dream guy just around the corner.

 

Kobali
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Clash of clans ensues in this eight-part original Telugu OTT series where two families feud for power and pride.

 

Bogota: City of the Lost
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki portrays the story of an immigrant's survival after he arrives in the Columbian capital in pursuit of better prospects only to get entangled in its black market forms the crux of Bogota's thriller.

 

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Team India and Pakistan's cricket stars come forward to discuss the sporting world's ultimate rivalry, its history and hysteria in a new Netflix documentary.

 

Matt and Mara
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: English

A creative writing professor in Toronto facing trouble in marital paradise encounters her friend from their university days and forms an unforeseen connection in Kazik Radwanski's tender drama.

 

Bada Naam Karenge
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi

Sooraj Barjatya hopes to rub off his sweet, sanskari values on the streaming space in his new series about a newlywed arranged marriage couple against the backdrop of a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

 

Nykaa Wali Shaadi
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Beauty giant Nykaa champions the cause of four real brides and their respective weddings as they discover the definition of beauty and identity.

 

Transformer One
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

The origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron's friendship before they turned bitter foes spearheading Autobots and Decepticons respectively comes to light in the well-received animated spin-off the burgeoning Transformers franchise.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
