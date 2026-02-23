Do Deewane Seher Mein, Assi Struggle At Box Office

Concept-driven films are finding it more and more difficult to find theatrical audiences today.

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Key Points Do Deewane Seher Mein's weekend collections fare only marginally better than Dhadak 2's Day 1 collections.

Assi hardly finds takers.

O'Romeo enjoys a fair weekend.

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Reviews are good, but footfalls aren't there

It was a very dull weekend for Bollywood as last week's releases -- Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi -- could not make any mark at the box office, making only Rs 4 crore* (Rs 40 million) and Rs 4.50 crore* (Rs 45 million) respectively.

To put things in perspective, Siddhant Chaturvedi's previous release Dhadak 2 had a first day score of Rs 3.65 crore (Rs 36.5 million), which by itself wasn't good, but here, the entire weekend collections of Do Deewane Seher Mein is just marginally better.

Though reviews for this romantic drama, with Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady, are decent, the footfalls aren't there.

Assi didn't find takers

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu in Assi.

Taapsee Pannu returned to the big screen with Assi after a year-and-a-half (she was last seen in 2024's Khel Khel Mein) but her film hardly found any takers. Again, in comparison, her other courtroom drama with director Anubhav Sinha (who is also at the helm of Assi), Mulk, had a better first day (Rs 1.68 crore/Rs 16.8 million) and the weekend too had grown much better to Rs 8.16 crore (Rs 81.6 million).

This shows how concept-driven films are finding it more and more difficult to find theatrical audiences today.

There is an open month ahead and it has to be seen if that helps the two films.

O'Romeo enjoys fair collections

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo.

O'Romeo has brought in some sort of footfalls in its second weekend, and that has helped it push towards Rs 64 crore* (Rs 640 million).

The film is enjoying fair collections and has crossed the lifetime collections of Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's previous collaboration Haider. Absence of competition in the next few weeks will allow it to attract more footfalls and eventually close around Rs 78 crore to Rs 80 crore (Rs 780 million to Rs 800 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff