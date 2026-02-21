'Kennedy Brought Me Out Of A Very Dark Phase'

Brought Me Out Of A Very Dark Phase'

'Kennedy is deeply personal.'

IMAGE: Sunny Leone in Kennedy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Key Points Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is a crime thriller, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

It premiered at the Cannes film festival in 2023.

The film is currently streaming on Z5.

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy has finally released after a really long wait.

The film starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, was premiered at the Cannes film festival in 2023, has been released only this week, on Z5.

"I wanted the film to release without an interval, which was a big no for theatres and distributors," Anurag tells Subhash K Jha.

Why did Kennedy take so long to be released?

It took long firstly because the management at Zee Studios changed. Then, I wanted the film to release without an interval, which was a big no for theatres and distributors. That took a lot of time. Finally, I decided to release online because that's where I feel most of my audiences are.

IMAGE: Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

The international press was not very impressed when Kennedy was screened at Cannes.

Yeah. We realised that international people didn't understand the context of COVID and what happened in Mumbai. They saw it as a film trying to be John Wick. I am used to negative reviews and my films being seen as what they are meant to be, over a period of time. Barring a couple.

Where do you place Kennedy in your repertoire?

Kennedy is very personal and brought me out of a very dark phase. I don't have a perspective on my own body of work. Only an outsider can judge it. But Kennedy is deeply personal.

IMAGE: Rahul Bhat in Kennedy.

Rahul Bhat is outstanding in Kennedy. Was he the first and only choice to play the haunted assassin?

Rahul wasn't the first choice. It was Tamil star Vikram. But I never saw Rahul until I actually saw him in the look. I tend to be blind sometimes to people around me while casting.

And Sunny Leone?

Sunny was always the only choice.

If you had to do Kennedy again, what would you change?

I will never make it again. It's done, and I wouldn't change anything. This is one of those rare films with least improvisations and being closest to the script.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff