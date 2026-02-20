Don't Miss Ananya-Kartik's Kiss On OTT

Action, attraction, animation, it's all there on OTT this week. Take your pick from Sukanya Verma's eclectic menu.

Kennedy

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

The long wait for Kennedy is, finally, over.

Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir offering, which first premiered at the Cannes film festival in 2025, revolves around a killer cop turned contract killer portrayed by Rahul Bhat in a sterling turn.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey rue and romance in glossy Dharma style over the course of their wedding planner meets budding novelist attractions and bogus conflicts in a rom-com boasting of a tongue twister of a title.

Chatha Pacha: The King of Rowdies

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam

The smash hit of 2026 arrives on OTT with tons of drama and action as a trio of brothers realise their WWE-inspired dream of setting up a wrestling club ensuing in much friction and fury.

Ne Zha2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Mandarin

After smashing box-office records world over, the Chinese animated mythological fantasy and sequel to its 2019 predecessor -- boasting of eye-popping visuals -- is ready to woo the streaming space with the mighty Ne Zha emerging as the hero he is destined to be.

Pavane

Where to watch? Korean

Language: Netflix

An adaptation of Park Min Kyu's novel, Pavane for the Dead Princess, the Korean romance unravels against the backdrop of a departmental store when an attractive, adored young man falls for a woman deemed as an average looker by social standards.

Rental Family

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English, Japanese

Oscar winner Brendan Fraser stars as an actor finding work in Tokyo as an on-rent family member only to develop unlikely bonds and unexpected connections among strangers.

Paathirathri

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Malayalam

A routine night patrolling session turns the lives of a pair of cops upside down following a mysterious incident threatening to jeopardise their lives in ways they did not anticipate.

The Last Thing He Told Me

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on Laura Dave's bestseller of the same name, the eight-part thriller series starring Jennifer Garner documents her frantic search for her missing husband whilst safeguarding her teen stepdaughter's best interests.

Being Gordon Ramsay

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Discover more to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay than his furious perfectionist in a six part documentary showcasing the family man and ambitious restaurateur right before the grand opening of his London baby, 22 Bishopsgate.

Raakshasa

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Kannada

Myth or man? A police procedural series investigating curious crocodile attacks at the village riverside causing chaos and speculation.

Lucky: The Superstar

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

Catch the story of a lost pooch as it brings about healing and hullabaloo over the course of its adventurous journey.

The Swedish Connection

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Swedish

Set during World War II, The Swedish Connection recreates the heroic, heartwarming true tale of diplomat Gösta Engzell using his resources to rescue Norwegian Jews.

