Do Deewane Seher Mein: 'Love Is Rarely Loud'

Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'Commitment isn't about grand promises; it's about showing up consistently, even when it's inconvenient.'

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in Do Deewane Seher Mein. Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi explores love in his latest film Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

He tells Subhash K Jha why the film, so different from the blockbuster Dhurandhar, is worth a worth too: "Large-scale action films create huge theatrical moments, but there is always space for emotionally-driven love stories that connect with the heart."

From Dhadak 2 to Do Deewane Seher Mein, you seem to be getting parts with the heart?

I feel grateful and hungry. I've been fortunate to get opportunities that many actors wait years for. At the same time, I'm aware that this is just the beginning. I don't look at my career in terms of hits and misses; I look at whether each film has pushed me somewhere new as a performer. There's still a long road ahead, and that's the exciting part.

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in Do Deewane Seher Mein. Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

At a time when an aggressive actioner like Dhurandhar has created box office history, how do you think audiences would respond to Do Deewane Saher Mein?

Audiences are very evolved today. They don't watch just one kind of cinema.

Yes, large-scale action films create huge theatrical moments, but there is always space for emotionally-driven love stories that connect with the heart.

Do Deewane Seher Mein offers a different experience, more intimate, more felt.

If the emotions land truthfully, the film will find its audience. Ultimately, scale may bring people to theatres, but emotion is what makes them stay with a film.

What were the lessons you learnt about love relationships and commitment from Do Deewane Seher Mein?

Do Deewane Seher Mein reminded me that love is rarely loud. It's in the quiet choices people make for each other.

The biggest takeaway for me was that commitment isn't about grand promises; it's about showing up consistently, even when it's inconvenient.

The film also explores how timing and emotional maturity matter just as much as chemistry. Sometimes love is real, but still complicated.

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in Do Deewane Seher Mein. Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi /Instagram

From your experience, do you feel it is practical for two actors to be in a relationship?

It's definitely possible but needs a lot of emotional security and clarity. Actors live very public, unpredictable lives. Schedules are erratic, you're constantly around new people, and there's a lot of external noise. But if two people are grounded and trust each other deeply, it can work beautifully.

But if there's insecurity or competition, the profession can magnify those cracks. Like any relationship, it ultimately comes down to communication and respect. The job just adds extra pressure.

What was it like to have Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a producer in Do Deewane Seher Mein?

Working with Sanjay sir is like attending a masterclass in cinematic emotion every single day. He has an extraordinary eye for detail... not just visually, but emotionally. He pushes you to go deeper than what you think is your limit.

In fact, he was the who suggested the title. I was fortunate to spend meaningful time with him before the shoot, whether it was discussing scenes, music, or just observing his process. He is incredibly invested in his actors’ growth. You come out of that experience sharper and more aware as a performer.

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in Do Deewane Seher Mein. Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi /Instagram

How would you compare your character in Dhadak 2 with the one in Do Deewane Seher Mein?

They come from completely different emotional and social worlds. In Dhadak 2, the character carried the weight of systemic injustice. His silences were heavy, his conflicts external as much as internal.

In Do Deewane Seher Mein, the conflicts are more intimate and emotional. This character is navigating love, vulnerability, and personal choices rather than social survival. The body language, the emotional rhythm, even the way he speaks everything had to shift. As an actor, that contrast is what excites me most.

Now, you are playing the legendary filmmaker V Shantaram?

It is both an honour and a responsibility. V Shantaramji wasn't just a filmmaker, he was a visionary who shaped the language of Indian cinema. Portraying someone of that stature means you have to go beyond imitation. It requires deep research, humility, and emotional understanding of the era he lived in.

I'm approaching it with a lot of respect and preparation because legacies like his deserve sincerity.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff