HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Kirti Arrives With Boyfriend Rajeev at Kennedy Screening

Kirti Arrives With Boyfriend Rajeev at Kennedy Screening

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2026 12:50 IST

x

Stars arrive for the screening of Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

Key Points

  • Kennedy is an crime thriller written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, it stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles.
  • Kennedy will stream on Z5 from February 5.

Maanvi Gagroo, Rajeev Siddhartha and Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha made their romance Instagram-official on New Year.

 

Shushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen.

 

Ruhi Singh.

 

Panchayat fame Sanvikaa.

 

Watch the stars arrive for the Kennedy screening

Videographer: Viral Bhayani

 

Manyaa Singh.

 

Rahul Bhat.

 

Karishma Mody.

Photographs: Vira Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kennedy Review
Kennedy Review
'I Came Back From The Grave'
'I Came Back From The Grave'
WATCH: Sunny Leone's Manic Laugh in Kennedy
WATCH: Sunny Leone's Manic Laugh in Kennedy
Sunny Leone's Proudest Moment!
Sunny Leone's Proudest Moment!
Sunny Leone: 'My life has been stormy'
Sunny Leone: 'My life has been stormy'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Mumbai airport, looks cool and handsome1:35

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Mumbai airport, looks cool and...

Shehbaz Sharif Glorifies Trump Again, Says He Stopped India-Pakistan War2:59

Shehbaz Sharif Glorifies Trump Again, Says He Stopped...

Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi look cute and stylish at the promotion event of Do Deewane Sehar1:26

Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi look cute and stylish...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO