Kirti Arrives With Boyfriend Rajeev at Kennedy Screening

Stars arrive for the screening of Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

Key Points Kennedy is an crime thriller written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, it stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles.

Kennedy will stream on Z5 from February 5.

Maanvi Gagroo, Rajeev Siddhartha and Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha made their romance Instagram-official on New Year.

Shushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen.

Ruhi Singh.

Panchayat fame Sanvikaa.

Watch the stars arrive for the Kennedy screening

Videographer: Viral Bhayani

Manyaa Singh.

Rahul Bhat.

Karishma Mody.

Photographs: Vira Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff