Daisy drops Shah... Divya celebrates Navratri... Preity is pretty...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani /Instagram

Disha Patani can't stop smiling, and we can't help but wonder why.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla wishes us for Navratri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Up close with Preity Zinta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Menon/Instagram

Bhavana Menon had a great day: 'Yesterday I did nothing and today I'm finishing what I did yesterday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy/Instagram

Daisy, who has dropped her surname 'Shah', goes pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur goes to London.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com