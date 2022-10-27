News
The Toofani Bollywood Quiz

The Toofani Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 27, 2022 12:54 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Recover from post festival blues with our weekly fun and filmi quiz.

You know what to do.

Identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Aiyyaa
B. Dil Bole Hadippa!
C. Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic
  A. Aiyyaa
 
A. Baadshaho
B. Naam Shabana
C. Baby
  C. Baby
 
A. Gully Boy
B. Chak De! India
C. Badlapur
  B. Chak De! India
 
A. Dhadak
B. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
C. Ghost Stories
  A. Dhadak
 
A. Rustom
B. Barfi!
C. Raid
  C. Raid
 
A. Om Jai Jagdish
B. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin
C. Arjun Pandit
  A. Om Jai Jagdish
 
A. Dabangg
B. Dabangg 2
C. Dabangg 3
  B. Dabangg 2
 
A. Saajan
B. Kishen Kanhaiya
C. 100 Days
  C. 100 Days
 
A. Heropanti 2
B. Baaghi 3
C. War
  C. War
 
A. Bhoot Police
B. Race 3
C. Roy
  A. Bhoot Police
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Priyanka-Nick's First Diwali With Malti Marie
'Honour to be known as Amitabh's voice'
What Katrina Wants To Do NOW!
Dabur to acquire majority stake in Badshah Masala
HISTORIC! BCCI announces equal pay for its cricketers
PIX: Rossouw slams WC's 1st ton as SA rout Bangladesh
Now, Kejriwal invokes Shravan Kumar to hit at BJP
Meet The Man Behind Kantara

Meet The Man Behind Kantara

'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'

'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'

