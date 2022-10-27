News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Inside Shilpa Shetty's Bhai Dooj Celebrations

Inside Shilpa Shetty's Bhai Dooj Celebrations

By Rediff Movies
October 27, 2022 16:48 IST
After Diwali, it was time for Bollywood stars to celebrate Bhai Dooj on October 26 and many of them posted beautiful pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty helps her children, Viaan and Samisha, celebrate Bhai Dooj.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan sends his fans into a tizzy by sharing a shirtless picture and wishing everyone ‘happy Bhai dooj’.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Like every year, Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the festive occasion with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and cousin Priyank Sharma.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan takes his sister Kritika Tiwari's blessings.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor clicks a cute selfie with his sister Ekta Kapoor and their kids after celebrating Bhai Dooj.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan/Instagram

Shweta Bachchan shares a goofy picture with her actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan and writes, ‘What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj.’

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

That’s what Bhai Dooj looks like in the Mukerji household.

Kajol and Tanishaa with their cousins Samrat Mukerji, Sujoy Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherji.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Seema Kiran Sajdeh/Instagram

Seema Kiran Sajdeh with her brother Bunty and sister Richa Sajdeh.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Ali Khan/Instagram

Saba Ali Khan shares a throwback picture with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan and mum Sharmila Tagore and writes, ‘BiG BRO... ! Prankster pakka. But wouldn't change that ...for anything. Love you bhai.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini celebrates the festival with her brothers.

