Inside Shilpa Shetty's Bhai Dooj Celebrations

After Diwali, it was time for Bollywood stars to celebrate Bhai Dooj on October 26 and many of them posted beautiful pictures on social media.
Shilpa Shetty helps her children, Viaan and Samisha, celebrate Bhai Dooj.
Salman Khan sends his fans into a tizzy by sharing a shirtless picture and wishing everyone ‘happy Bhai dooj’.
Like every year, Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the festive occasion with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and cousin Priyank Sharma.
Kartik Aaryan takes his sister Kritika Tiwari's blessings.
Tusshar Kapoor clicks a cute selfie with his sister Ekta Kapoor and their kids after celebrating Bhai Dooj.
Shweta Bachchan shares a goofy picture with her actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan and writes, ‘What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj.’
That’s what Bhai Dooj looks like in the Mukerji household.
Kajol and Tanishaa with their cousins Samrat Mukerji, Sujoy Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherji.
Seema Kiran Sajdeh with her brother Bunty and sister Richa Sajdeh.
Saba Ali Khan shares a throwback picture with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan and mum Sharmila Tagore and writes, ‘BiG BRO... ! Prankster pakka. But wouldn't change that ...for anything. Love you bhai.’
Hema Malini celebrates the festival with her brothers.