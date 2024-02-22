News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Dimple Kapadia Seeks Blessings

Dimple Kapadia Seeks Blessings

Source: ANI
February 22, 2024 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dimple Kapadia visited the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti shrine in Ajmer and offered a chadar to the Sufi saint.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Devotees at the dargah thronged around the actor and clicked selfies with her.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dimple was seen this month in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

"Dimple ma'am is the coolest," Kriti told ANI.

"I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself -- unke chashme, kuch paanch colours the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles).

"Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them."

Dimple won an award this week for her performance in Pathaan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Films offer you life lessons'
'Films offer you life lessons'
Shah Rukh, Rani Win Big At Awards Night
Shah Rukh, Rani Win Big At Awards Night
The Indian Film Making Global Waves
The Indian Film Making Global Waves
'Govt is wasting time'
'Govt is wasting time'
Sandeshkhali: DGP vows strict action against guilty
Sandeshkhali: DGP vows strict action against guilty
4th Test: Stokes intrigued by Ranchi pitch
4th Test: Stokes intrigued by Ranchi pitch
What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding
What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding

More like this

Deepika Enjoys A Day In Bed

Deepika Enjoys A Day In Bed

Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?

Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances