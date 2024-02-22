Dimple Kapadia Seeks Blessings

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dimple Kapadia visited the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti shrine in Ajmer and offered a chadar to the Sufi saint.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Devotees at the dargah thronged around the actor and clicked selfies with her.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dimple was seen this month in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

"Dimple ma'am is the coolest," Kriti told ANI.

"I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself -- unke chashme, kuch paanch colours the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles).

"Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them."

Dimple won an award this week for her performance in Pathaan.