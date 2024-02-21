Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor worked together in Brahmastra for the first time. Now, they are poised to come together again.

There are rumours that the Big B will play Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

The Rs 350 crore (Rs 3.5 billion) project has Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravan.

This is not the first time that Mr Bachchan has been offered the role of Dashrath in a large-screen adaptation of the Ramayana.

Years ago, in 2009, The Legend Of Rama -- co-scripted by Sanjay Khan and author Faroukh Dhondy -- was to feature the former's then son-in-law Hrithik Roshan as Ram, Khan's son Zayed Khan as Laxman and Bachchan as Dashrath.

That project never happened.