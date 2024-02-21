Shah Rukh, Rani Win Big At Awards Night

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel on February 20, 2024.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures scenes from the event.

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Rani Mukerji, his co-star of films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Paheli and Veer Zaara.

Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan.

In his acceptance speech, he said, "Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko Best Actor ke liye layak samjha aur bahut saal ho gaye mujhe Best Actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bahut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bahut ache lagte hai. Main thoda laalchi hu, greedy hu. (I thank the jury members who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I have not received the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again. I am extremely happy. I like awards. I am a bit greedy)."

SRK also expressed gratitude to the entire team of Jawan: "I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognised the work that I have put in. Work of an artist is not important... all the people around him or her make everything come together. So a lot of people's hard work is involved in making Jawan and helping me win this award.

"I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad, whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy...Inshallah, I will keep working hard."

Jawan also won the Best Film award.

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for her heartfelt performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Nayanthara won the Most Versatile Actress award for Jawan.

Bobby Deol wins the Best Actor in a Negative Role for playing a menacing mute villain in Animal.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy wins the Best Director award for Animal, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

Karishma Tanna shows off her Best Actress in a Web Series award for Scoop.

Rupali Ganguly arrives with husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh.

The actor won the Best Actress in a Television Series for Anupamaa.

The Best Actor in a Television Series was given to Neil Bhatt for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which also won the Television Series of the Year.

Moushumi Chatterjee receives the Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry award.

The Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry award was presented to the legendary K J Yesudas.

Atlee, seen here with wife Krishna Priya, won the Critics' Best Director award for Jawan.

Sanya Malhotra won the award for Best Actress In A Comic Role for Kathal.

The Male counterpart of the award went to Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.

Kareena Kapoor won the Critics' Best Actress award for her performance in Jaane Jaan.

But more than the award, the actress made bigger news for ignoring former beau Shahid Kapoor on the red carpet, and walking right past him.

Shahid Kapoor wins the Best Actor In A Web Series for his con artist role in Farzi.

The female counterpart of the award went to Sushmita Sen for her action role in Aarya 3.

Adah Sharma won the Most Promising Actress award for the surprise blockbuster, The Kerala Story.

Aditya Roy Kapur won the Critics' Best Actor In A Web Series for his work in The Night Manager.

Vikrant Massey may have missed the Best Actor award here but his hugely acclaimed film, 12th Fail won the Critics' Best Film award.

The Critics' Best Actor award, meanwhile, went to Vicky Kaushal for his performance in and as Sam Bahadur.

Anil Kapoor won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for her performance in Animal.

The female counterpart of the award went to Dimple Kapadia for her boss role in Pathaan.

Fighter villian, Rishabh Sawhney.

Sunil Grover promotes his Web series Sunflower.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DKtake home an award for Best Series For Farzi.

