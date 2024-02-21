Deepika Enjoys A Day In Bed

Amyra enjoys diamonds... Allu Arjun in Berlin... Arjun promotes Crakk...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Even as the world speculates if Deepika Padukone is pregnant, the actor gets to keep her bowl of beans and eat it too!

The actor, who just wowed us at the BAFTAs, is enjoying an extended holiday in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur sparkles in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

'Thank you Berlin & #berlinale2024. It was a wonderful experience being there. Looking forward to come back again. Love from India,' says Allu Arjun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal promotes Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa in Ahmedabad and asks, 'I am ready for the ride are you?' He plays a villain in the Vidyut Jammwal movie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde attends a wedding in Mangaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar takes a shikara ride in Srinagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher shares a memory: 'A month since my unforgettable Australia trip. Finally sharing some memories. Melbourne to Phillip island. A nice sunny Sunday, so photo tho banta hai. Thank you @visitmelbourne for a memorable trip.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur, in the lap of nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah takes in the snow in the US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

'Can't get enough of the beautiful Falaknuma palace and the sunset,' says Urvashi Dholakia from Hyderabad.