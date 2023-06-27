News
Did You Know This About Adipurush?

Did You Know This About Adipurush?

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 27, 2023 09:44 IST
Ever since its release, Adipurush has been subjected to much trolling, and one wonders how it would have been if it had been stretched into two parts.

According to sources, this was Director Om Raut's plan.

"The length of the film after editing was more than four hours. Om suggested that instead of releasing it as one film, why not release two films one after the other within, say, two weeks, like Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur. This was Om's plan," a source informs Subhash K Jha.

But everyone thought it was not a good idea.

 

One wonders what would have happened to Part 2 of Adipurush after the dismal performance of Part 1 and the controversies that followed its release.

SUBHASH K JHA
