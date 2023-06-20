Adipurush is NOT Ramayana

Making a blatant mockery of the great religious epic, Adipurush showcases the worst side of today's Bollywood, declares Rediff.com Reader Sumeet Nadkarni.

Lord Ram in perennial angry mode.

Sita Mata lacking purity and innocence.

Lord Hanuman indulging in Bombaiyya slang.

The mighty Raavan without a crown or throne hammering away like an ironsmith in one scene.

A bare chested Indrajeet with a tattoed body appearing a criss cross between Marvel's Quicksilver and DC's Flash.

Guys, is this a joke?

Is it a spoof?

Is it even a film?

Whatever it is, Adipurush is NOT the Ramayan. It just can't be.

Making a blatant mockery of the great religious epic, this film showcases the worst side of today's Bollywood, which has become creatively bankrupt in recent times.

I had loved Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) and naturally, was eagerly awaiting his interpretation of the Ramayan. But Adipurush was a painful watch.

It truly saddens and pains you to view the substandard execution on all aspects from VFX to dialogues to those jarring animated demons jumping on your face in 3D.

The dark colour pallette given to the supposedly glittering 'Sone Ki Lanka' makes you wonder if this Raavan is inhabiting some other universe here. Asgard, probably!!

The only saving grace (if you can call it that) is Ajay Atul's scintillating score with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants elevating the proceedings to a reasonable extent.

Prabhas, a brilliant actor no doubt, reprises his Baahubali act while playing Lord Ram. The serene and calm composure associated with the God is missing. Not his fault, the script offers no scope.

Kriti Sanon is beautiful, but lacks the purity and sanctity of Mata Sita.

You can say Saif has performed well if his character was Alauddin Khilji and not Raavan.

Devdatta Nage, another fantastic actor, is made to play Lord Hanuman mouthing lines like 'Tere baap ki...' Oh please!!

Sunny Singh is turned into an extra as Laxman.

I can go on ranting, but honestly, that will be an exercise in futility.

Bollywood ka 'funda' is crystal clear, nowadays. Just rake in the moolah within the first weekend and then sell the movie on OTT to garner the profits and move on.

Creativity or aesthetics be damned!!

Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan (1987) is still remembered and revered after three decades.

Adipurush will be forgotten by next Friday. Or is it already??!!!