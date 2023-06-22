'From the characters to the execution, nothing about the film made logic.'

IMAGE: Sunny Singh, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Devdatta Nage in Adipurush.

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan,, has spoken up on the ongoing controversy around Adipurush.

"I have seen the film and am very disappointed. The thought that crossed my mind was, why did I go to see the film? I didn't like it at all. There are only two things that I liked about the film -- the background music and the cinematography. Barring these two aspects, the film left me sorely disappointed," Lahri told ANI.

"After seeing the picture, I had no clue how to react to it. Setting myself aside, since I played a character in the Ramayan, even the people who sat around me at the theatre were not happy watching the movie.

"Two women sat saying to each other, 'Let's get up and take a walk. What nonsense are we watching?' To that, the other woman said, 'Let's see the visual effects if nothing else.'

"A man sitting next to me told his friend, 'What are they showing in the name of the Ramayan?'"

IMAGE: Sunil Lahri played Laxman while Arun Govil and Dipikar Chikhlia played Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 television series Ramayan.

"This is not even a modern film. From which angle is it modern? By having characters sport tattoos, does a film become modern? Or is it the hairstyle of today?"

"From the characters to the execution, nothing about the film made logic. I don't know for whom the film was made. They made Hanumanji speak the language of the streets. Raavan is shown as beating iron. Is he a blacksmith?

"I had a lot of expectations from this movie. Since it was talked about so much, I had hoped it would make for a good viewing experience. When the media reached out to me, I said I won't give a statement till I have seen the film. After seeing the film, I just didn't know what to say."