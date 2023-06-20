News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'We have not made the Ramayan'

'We have not made the Ramayan'

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 20, 2023 16:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manoj Muntashir Shukla seems to be unsure about whether Adipurush, for which he has written the dialogues, is a take on the Ramayan or not.

Until last week Muntashir was heard stoutly defending his version of the Ramayan. He told a news television channel, 'Humare yahan daadiyan, naniyan jab Ramayan ki kathaye sunati thi, jo isi bhaasha mein sunaati thi. Yeh dialogue jiska aapne zikar kiya, yeh iss desh ke sant, bade bade katha vachak aisi hi bolte hai jaise maine likha hai. I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it's already there.'

Now, Muntashir tells the Aaj Tak news channel, 'The film is called Adipurush. We have not made the Ramayan. We were just heavily inspired by the Ramayan.'

 

"So one week he defends the film as his own version of the Ramayan. The next week it is not the Ramayan at all,' a leading film-maker tells Subhash K Jha.

"If it is not the Ramayan, why are the names of the characters like Dashrath, Kaikeyi, Mandodari and Shurpnakha taken from the Ramayan? Damage control is required. But this is not helping."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'It's dangerous to play around with the Ramayan'
'It's dangerous to play around with the Ramayan'
'I Played Sita Not Once, But Thrice!'
'I Played Sita Not Once, But Thrice!'
The Many, Many Faces Of Ram
The Many, Many Faces Of Ram
Centre remains on high-alert for new Covid variants
Centre remains on high-alert for new Covid variants
'I have got no sympathy for my journey'
'I have got no sympathy for my journey'
Ahead of US visit, PM breaks silence on row with China
Ahead of US visit, PM breaks silence on row with China
Sensex, Nifty rebound on fag-end buying in IT, power
Sensex, Nifty rebound on fag-end buying in IT, power

More like this

Adipurush Review

Adipurush Review

Adipurush: The Baahubali Version

Adipurush: The Baahubali Version

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances