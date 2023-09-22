News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Rekha like Shilpa's Sukhee?

Did Rekha like Shilpa's Sukhee?

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 22, 2023 15:06 IST
It's been a busy week for Shilpa Shetty.

After throwing Ganpati parties, and then seeing off The Lord, the actor hosted a special screening of her new film, Sukhee.

 

Shilpa Shetty recreates the Sukhee poster.

 

Mum Sunanda Shetty has been Shilpa's constant cheerleader as has...

  

... Younger sister Shamita Shetty.

 

Rekha drops in to watch Sukhee.

 

Shilpa and Rekha take a picture with Bhagyashree and her son Abhimanyu Dasani who had worked with Shilpa in Nikamma.

 

Kartik Aaryan.

 

Shilpa welcomes her Pardesi Babu co-star Govinda, his wife Sunita, and his children Namrata and Harshvardhan.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Pooja Hegde.

 

Neelam and Samir Soni.

 

Kusha Kapila plays Shilpa's BFF in Sukhee.

 

Avneet Kaur.

 

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Shabana Azmi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

