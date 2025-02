Bollywood stars start the week in a glamorous way, and we're not looking away!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde asks, 'Made you look.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Aise outfits mere fav hain,' says Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda's state of mind: The dress is green, but the mood is golden!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora looks like a vision in white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher goes for gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur looks hot in an LBD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Menon/Instagram

Bhavana Menon goes traditional in a sari.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com