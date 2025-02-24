HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will John Abraham Make A Good Rakesh Maria? VOTE!

February 24, 2025 13:55 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

Will John Abraham play former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria in his next movie?

According to a report in the Mid-Day newspaper, Rohit Shetty's next directorial will be based on Rakesh Maria's autobiography, Let Me Say It Now, and John will essay the central role.

The film will go on the floors in March, and the shooting will be completed in 45 days.

 

IMAGE: Rohit Shetty with Rakesh Maria. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

In his long career, Maria cracked many high profile cases like the 1993 serial bomb blasts and the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Maria is also credited to solving the blasts at Zaveri Bazaar and the Gateway of India in 2003, in which 54 people were killed and 184 were injured.

Maria came under the scanner in the way he handled the Sheena Bora murder case as police commissioner.

He was abruptly transferred during the investigation to an insignificant posting before his retirement in January 2017.

John has played a cop in many movies, to varying success.

With this Rohit Shetty takes a break from his fictional cop universe to make a cop movie based on a real person.

This will be Rohit and John's first outing together.

Will John make a good Rakesh Maria? VOTE!

