'Don't Think I'll Discuss My Love Life Again'

'My health is allowing me to work harder compared to the previous two years.'

'I'm grateful for that.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

After Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha is very, very busy, working in multiple projects.

She tells Subhash K Jha, "I think I'm done being away from filming. It is my first true love."

You are being extra picky about your career. Are you tempted to produce your own films?

I think you've answered the question yourself.

Yes, I am producing the films that I want to be a part of. Bangaram will go on floors next month. I'm very excited about that.

I need to complete Raj-DK's series Rakta Brahmand.

Another film will go on floors maybe in two months or so.

So yes, a lot of work is starting in a month or two.

I think I'm done being away from filming. It is my first true love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Your fans are worried about your health.

I think my health is allowing me to work harder compared to the previous two years.

I am in a lot better position and I'm grateful for that.

Why is Samantha single?

Samantha is single.

I don't think I will ever discuss my love life again.

That's a part of my life that I choose to keep extremely private.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

What do you have to say about the safety of women in the entertainment industry?

It's always going to be a work in progress.

As a woman, actor, producer, I think I'm in a position to be of help and this is important to me. All I can say is that I promise to do my best for those around me.

I think it's a kind of oath that I promise to do my best and to think of the women around me with every decision I make in any business that I'm a part of and in my day-to-day life as well.