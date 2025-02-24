'Don't Think I'll Discuss My Love Life Again'

'My health is allowing me to work harder compared to the previous two years.'
'I'm grateful for that.'
After Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha is very, very busy, working in multiple projects.
She tells Subhash K Jha, "I think I'm done being away from filming. It is my first true love."
You are being extra picky about your career. Are you tempted to produce your own films?
I think you've answered the question yourself.
Yes, I am producing the films that I want to be a part of. Bangaram will go on floors next month. I'm very excited about that.
I need to complete Raj-DK's series Rakta Brahmand.
Another film will go on floors maybe in two months or so.
So yes, a lot of work is starting in a month or two.
Your fans are worried about your health.
I think my health is allowing me to work harder compared to the previous two years.
I am in a lot better position and I'm grateful for that.
Why is Samantha single?
Samantha is single.
I don't think I will ever discuss my love life again.
That's a part of my life that I choose to keep extremely private.
What do you have to say about the safety of women in the entertainment industry?
It's always going to be a work in progress.
As a woman, actor, producer, I think I'm in a position to be of help and this is important to me. All I can say is that I promise to do my best for those around me.
I think it's a kind of oath that I promise to do my best and to think of the women around me with every decision I make in any business that I'm a part of and in my day-to-day life as well.