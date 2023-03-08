News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Taimur, Jeh, Kareena's Fun Holi!

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 08, 2023 11:33 IST
Bollywood stars made a splash this Holi, celebrating with their adorable kids and sharing pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor plays Holi with sons Taimur and Jeh, and writes, 'Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Doesn't Taimur look adorable in Holi colours?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Jeh concentrates on his water spray.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan plays Holi with daughter Innaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Mehr applies Holi colours on daddy Angad Bedi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Kunnal Kemmu, Soha, Neha Dhupia and Angad play Holi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

In another part of town, Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and their brood Nisha, Noah, Asher get ready to get soaked in colour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

This is how it went!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Making colourful memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar shares a picture with daughter Samaira and writes, 'Holi spent well with friends like family.. Happy Holi everyone.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor shares a picture with son Lakshya and writes, 'Happy Holi! The spirit is what matters na?'

