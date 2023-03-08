Taimur, Jeh, Kareena's Fun Holi!

Bollywood stars made a splash this Holi, celebrating with their adorable kids and sharing pictures on social media.
Kareena Kapoor plays Holi with sons Taimur and Jeh, and writes, 'Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.'
Doesn't Taimur look adorable in Holi colours?
Jeh concentrates on his water spray.
Soha Ali Khan plays Holi with daughter Innaya.
Mehr applies Holi colours on daddy Angad Bedi.
Kunnal Kemmu, Soha, Neha Dhupia and Angad play Holi.
In another part of town, Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and their brood Nisha, Noah, Asher get ready to get soaked in colour.
This is how it went!
Making colourful memories.
Juhi Parmar shares a picture with daughter Samaira and writes, 'Holi spent well with friends like family.. Happy Holi everyone.'
Tusshar Kapoor shares a picture with son Lakshya and writes, 'Happy Holi! The spirit is what matters na?'