Dhanush Gets Ready To Play Ilaiyaraaja

IMAGE: Dhanush with Ilaiyaraaja.

"This is truly a moment of fulfilment for me. Since my childhood, I have been captivated by the enchanting melodies of Ilaiyaraaja sir," Dhanush says, overwhelmed, at the launch of the meastro's biopic, where he plays the central role.

"It is often said that our thoughts shape our reality. Life is a magnificent tapestry of manifestation, and when we wholeheartedly devote ourselves to our desires, they do come true," he adds.

"While many find solace in his songs for a peaceful slumber, I, on the other hand, would spend my nights immersed in dreams of one day portraying his extraordinary life on the silver screen."

IMAGE: Dhanush with Ilaiyaraaja and Kamal Haasan.

The biopic was announced in Chennai in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetrimaaran, who has directed quite a few Dhanush-starrers, like Asuran, Vada Chennai and Polladhavan.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film's music will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja himself.

IMAGE: Dhanush captions the poster: Honoured @ilaiyaraaja sir.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/X

"The compositions of Ilaiyaraaja sir have been an invaluable asset in elevating my performances," Dhanush adds.

"From the very beginning of my career until now, whenever I needed to deliver something truly exceptional as an actor, I would immerse myself in his musical scores through my earphones, allowing them to guide me towards the perfect portrayal. Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has been and will forever remain my guiding light."

IMAGE: Dhanush at the event.

"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to portray his character in this film. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the presence of the esteemed Kamal Haasan sir, a true admirer of Ilaiyaraaja sir. I understand that Arun Matheswaran may be feeling the weight of immense responsibility but I encourage him to savour every moment of materialising this project, for it is a labour of love and artistry," Dhanush adds.

IMAGE: Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Director Arun Matheswaran.

"It's evident that the immense responsibility and pressure might be felt by director Arun Matheswaran in bringing this project to life," Kamal Haasan says.

"I suggest that he can relish and present his unique perspective on the Bharat Ratna Recipient Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. A film depicting the life of this legendary icon could have more than 10 interpretations, given the diverse experiences and influences upon many individuals. Hence, I request Arun to present his personal narrative about this musical luminary, who stands as a beacon of pride in the music industry."

The actor fondly reminisced about his collaboration with Ilaiyaraaja on the song Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan from the film Guna, describing it as a beautiful exchange of love and emotion.