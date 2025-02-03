Deva Struggles At Box Office

Deva saw low collections at the box office over the weekend.

The Shahid Kapoor starrer is a major release and one expected it give the year a rollicking start. Though the teaser was promising, the songs and trailer did not work, resulting in lack of interest amongst the audiences.

The awareness was well created by the makers and the promotion and marketing were done right. But the setting of the Rosshan Andrews directed film had a localised appeal, and like our review said, was Pushpa-fied.

One would have expected at least a Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) start from a Shahid Kapoor starrer but it scored only Rs 5.78 crore (Rs 57.8 million) on the opening day.

There was not much growth over the weekend, and the film brought in barely Rs 20 crore* (Rs 200 million) and thats hardly anything for an action drama with good production values.

All eyes are now on this week's releases, Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa.

*Estimated numbers.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.