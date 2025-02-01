Vikrant Massey Villain In Don 3

'Farhan wanted someone who was young unpredictable and compatible on screen with Ranveer Singh.'

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey in Sabarmati Report.

Vikrant Massey, who shocked everyone by recently announcing his temporary retirement, will be seen as the villain in Farhan Akhtar's eagerly awaited Don 3.

A source very close to the development confirmed this interesting casting to Subhash K Jha.

"Farhan wanted someone who was young unpredictable and compatible on screen with Ranveer Singh."

"Contrary to belief, Vikrant had no qualms playing the antagonist, especially since the part is written most interestingly, and is as important as the protagonist's character."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

In 2023 we saw Vikrant sweep across the nation's collective conscience in 12th Fail with a yearning performance that yelled at educational elitism.

In 2024 Vikrant sent a chill up the nation's collective spine playing a gruesome unapologetic mass killer in Sector 36 and a Hindi channel journalist Samar Kumar who is pushed around by his bosses at the television broadcast station on account of his vernacular identity in Sabarmati Report.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant feels the change in his career profile.

"I can feel the change. I see the change.

"With regards to people, with regards to the way my fraternity has responded towards me.

"Yeah, so it feels great. I'm really happy.

"There are much better roles coming in.

"Much more responsibility as well.

"So I'm really looking forward to taking it on. And probably moving forward with far more responsibility and caution."

